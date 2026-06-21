Thunder Rosa Finds Partner For AEW Women's Tag Title Match At Forbidden Door

On June 28, stars from AEW, NJPW, STARDOM, and CMLL will fill the SAP Center in San Jose, California for the 2026 Forbidden Door event. As revealed on "AEW Collision," one of the CMLL names will be Olympia, whom Thunder Rosa has recruited in her quest to capture the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships.

"Divine Dominion, congratulations, 100 days as the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. What an accomplishment," Rosa said in a backstage "Collision" promo. "But the Thunder army knows that I love challenges, and in CMLL, I have worked with some of the best, the grittiest, and the most hard working women in the world. So double Ds, how about this challenge? I bring somebody from CMLL and we go for your titles, because it's taken you 100 days to build your legacy, but it can take us one day to end it. I can promise you this, you have not seen something like this yet coming out of the tunnel because 'La Mera Mera,' she don't knock on doors; she kicks them down."

In response to Rosa's challenge, Lena Kross and Megan Bayne, the reigning AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, noted that they welcomed it. Bayne, however, also warned Rosa and her prospective partner that they'd regret even thinking about it. Kross correspondingly referred to them as "sacrificial lamb."

AEW later confirmed that CMLL star Olympia would join forces with Rosa to face Bayne and Kross, together known as Divine Dominion, for the titles on the Forbidden Door Buy In pre-show. Rosa, a former AEW Women's World Champion, signed a dual contract with CMLL and AEW in April.