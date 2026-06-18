AEW's PAC Challenges IWGP Global Heavyweight Champ To Title Match At Forbidden Door

Last night, Jon Moxley found himself an opponent for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with Bandido stepping up to challenge Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship. And it appears Moxley's Death Riders stablemate PAC is now also calling his shot regarding a title match for the big show. In an X exclusive promo posted on Thursday morning, PAC laid down the gauntlet for IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino.

"Shota Umino, New Japan Pro Wrestling, I hope you got the message that Gabe [Kidd] sent to you," PAC said. "You are not, and you will never be a Death Rider. You see, we are built different. We are a different caliber, and we have a different purpose, something I imagine is missing from an individual like you. Well Shota, I can understand how you feel. You're struggling to understand, searching for meaning. And I bet you want revenge. You want revenge for what Gabe did to you at Dominion. Well hey, here I am, extending the olive branch.

"Because the way I see it, next Sunday, June 28, is Forbidden Door. I'll be there. Why don't you be there? Why don't you fly across the Pacific, and come fight for your honor? And while you're at it, why don't you bring your little IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship for the ride? Because I promise you, if you have the balls, I will stand toe to toe, and I will elaborate. I will help you understand exactly who the Death Riders are, and I will help you comprehend why we do what we do. That is of course, if you want."

"Why don't you fly across the Pacific and come fight for your honor!" The Death Riders' @BASTARDPAC follows up on @GabeKidd0115's attack on @Shooter_us at #NJDominion with a challenge for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/NPTjUImguT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2026

Umino had previously served as a protege to Moxley during the latter's time in New Japan, though the two have not been associated for several years. Should he accept PAC's challenge, this would be Umino's first defense of the Global Title, having defeated former champion Andrade El Idolo and Drilla Maloney to win it at NJPW Dominion. He and PAC previously wrestled in 2022, with PAC emerging victorious.