AEW Collision Spoilers: Women's Owen Hart Cup Finals Determined

The final match of the 2026 Women's Owen Hart tournament has been determined, and fans who don't want to wait until "AEW Collision" airs on Saturday have spoilers as to just who will face Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door. That's thanks to AEW taping the show after Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite."

According to spoilers from the "Collision" taping provided by PWInsider, Maya World defeated ROH Women's World Champion Athena to advance to Forbidden Door to challenge Mone. World, who recently suffered the tragic loss of her older brother, was added to the tournament after AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Sareee was not medically cleared to compete. World defeated Sareee's scheduled opponent, Skye Blue, to advance.

The recently-returned Mone came back to AEW to compete as the wild card in the tournament following an injury to Willow Nightingale. She defeated Alex Windsor, then bested Hazuki on Wednesday's "Dynamite" to advance to the pay-per-view.

According to PWI, another Forbidden Door match was also added on "Collision." The Death Riders' PAC will challenge for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in a match against Shota Umino, a former ally of Jon Moxley's in NJPW. Elsewhere on the show, Tommaso Ciampa challenged Jericho to a match at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," which will take place on July 8 from Clearwater, Florida.

In addition to the Women's Owen final at Forbidden Door, the winner of the men's tournament will be decided when Swerve Strickland takes on Will Ospreay. The winners of both tournaments will go on to AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium to challenge their respective world champions.