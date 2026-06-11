Maya World Advances In AEW Women's Owen Hart Cup In Shocking Upset

Maya World scored a huge victory on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster" when she defeated The Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue to advance in the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament to go on to face Women's ROH Champion Athena in the semi-finals. After Sareee was deemed medically unable to compete, AEW President Tony Khan announced World would be her replacement.

World recently announced on social media that she lost her brother in a tragic accident, but Khan revealed she was backstage at "Dynamite," wanting to be around those in the locker room, and would be competing.

The women went back-and-forth to start off the match, but it was Blue to take control and dominate a good portion of the first half. World tried to battle back with slaps and escaped a firemen's carry, but Blue stayed on the offensive.

Blue hit a neck breaker on the ramp, with World hanging from the ropes. World rallied and attempted to go up top, but Blue hit her with a thrust kick and slammed her to the mat. World blocked Blue's running knee and hit a bridging suplex, but Blue kicked out. World hit her own running knee strike, but Blue kicked out again, and finally landed one of her own.

The Triangle of Madness member got World up on her shoulders and hit the cutter, but World kicked out. She dodged a Code Blue, and scored the victory with a roll-up.