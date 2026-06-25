Thekla Addresses NJPW Star Yota Tsuji's Call For AEW Boycott

We're just days away from the annual AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which also includes talent from ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM. IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji ruffled some feathers with his recent comments about potentially calling for a boycott of AEW. He regained the title at DOMINION and in postmatch comments said he believes that the relationship with AEW is unbalanced and pointed out how his title has been defended at Forbidden Door in the past. Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and current AEW star, Will Ospreay, took to X to call out Tsuji for his comments.

AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla will be defending her title against one of STARDOM's top stars, Starlight Kid. Thekla is no stranger to controversy and just last weekend, attempted to shave STARDOM president Taro Okada's head during a show. She had previously been fired from STARDOM for attacking Okada and frequently reminds everyone she's "banned from Japan." During an interview with TMZ Sports, the "Toxic Spider" said she kind of respects Tsuji for his comments and wanting to keep things separate. "But I've never been so proud to represent a company, especially because this is the most precious bling I've ever been holding as a champion. Especially because STARDOM and I are not on good terms per se and I've never been that proud to represent STARDOM anywhere."

Thekla believes AEW, STARDOM, CMLL, and NJPW are all a family and Tsuji's comments make it interesting to see where things are going to go. "I think the Forbidden Door is there to be kicked down and burned, but there's also something to New Japan trying to get back on their feet."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.