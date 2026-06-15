Will Ospreay Calls Out Yota Tsuji For Suggesting AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Boycott

Forbidden Door season is beginning to heat up, and so is some potential animosity between a New Japan top star and an AEW top star. Shortly after regaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Callum Newman this past Sunday at NJPW Dominion, Yota Tsuji gave an interview with Tokyo Sports, suggesting NJPW boycott Forbidden Door, and that he would not defend the title on the show. On Monday morning, those comments made its way to Newman's friend, former IWGP Champion, and AEW star Will Ospreay, who took to X call out Tsuji for his comments.

"Or maybe have some pride in representing your company as the top lad," Ospreay tweeted. "When I held any IWGP championship I wanted to travel the world calling out the best to show them all New Japan is the better. Obviously his home market is Japan and he has done great job in the top spot...to me this screams 'insecure.' The roster clearly isn't as driven as the guys I was once surrounded by. Just big belly boys wanting to keep playing 'Free Play.' Grow a sack, fill it with some nuts, call out the BITW & show the world how good New Japan is....Just my thoughts."

Ospreay wasn't done, however, later taking umbrage with a fan who suggested that AEW was taking advantage of NJPW. In his response, Ospreay pointed out that AEW stars such as himself, Kenny Omega, and Andrade El Idolo had all returned to NJPW, and that this past year's Wrestle Kingdom had been bolstered, in part, by Konosuke Takeshita dropping the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Tsuji, and Kazuchika Okada facing Hiroshi Tanahashi in the latter's retirement match. He further suggested NJPW was having trouble making stars, and if NJPW talent wanted to be treated equally to AEW, they could "level the f**k up and and actually call out the guys you wanna be on that same level."