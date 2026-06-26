Kenny Omega Previews AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Match Against Zack Sabre Jr.

Per the request of Zack Sabre Jr., the 2026 Forbidden Door event will include a clash between him and fellow former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Kenny Omega. For Sabre Jr., the June 28 pay-per-view is a chance to face someone many view as one of the world's greatest overall wrestlers. When it specifically comes to technical skill, though, Omega admits that Sabre Jr. far outweighs him.

"The last time I believe I had a match against Zack was about 8 years ago, and I was very proud of that match...But when I wrestled Zack, it was very different," Omega told "The Sportster." "It's always styles make fights, right? That's what they always say. Zack has a very unique style that he has perfected. I would say he's the master of it. That's why a lot of people consider him the greatest technical wrestler living right now on the planet. Some people will have some favorable and nice things to say about me, but I can admit, and I'm humble enough to admit, that I am nowhere near Zack's proficiency in technical wrestling. So I do think that the clash that we're going to see is going to lead to some interesting interactions."

As Omega alluded to, his most recent exchange with Sabre Jr. took place in August 2018 as part of the G1 Climax in Japan. Omega defeated "ZSJ" in just over 15 minutes on that occasion. Five years earlier, the two locked up for another singles match, this time at 4 Front Wrestling in England.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will mark their first one-on-one collision on United States soil, with Sabre Jr. especially eager to avenge his previous losses to the AEW EVP.