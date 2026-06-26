Kenny Omega Previews AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Match Against Zack Sabre Jr.
Per the request of Zack Sabre Jr., the 2026 Forbidden Door event will include a clash between him and fellow former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Kenny Omega. For Sabre Jr., the June 28 pay-per-view is a chance to face someone many view as one of the world's greatest overall wrestlers. When it specifically comes to technical skill, though, Omega admits that Sabre Jr. far outweighs him.
"The last time I believe I had a match against Zack was about 8 years ago, and I was very proud of that match...But when I wrestled Zack, it was very different," Omega told "The Sportster." "It's always styles make fights, right? That's what they always say. Zack has a very unique style that he has perfected. I would say he's the master of it. That's why a lot of people consider him the greatest technical wrestler living right now on the planet. Some people will have some favorable and nice things to say about me, but I can admit, and I'm humble enough to admit, that I am nowhere near Zack's proficiency in technical wrestling. So I do think that the clash that we're going to see is going to lead to some interesting interactions."
As Omega alluded to, his most recent exchange with Sabre Jr. took place in August 2018 as part of the G1 Climax in Japan. Omega defeated "ZSJ" in just over 15 minutes on that occasion. Five years earlier, the two locked up for another singles match, this time at 4 Front Wrestling in England.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will mark their first one-on-one collision on United States soil, with Sabre Jr. especially eager to avenge his previous losses to the AEW EVP.
Omega Calls Zack Sabre Jr. A 'Proven Commodity' In NJPW
Under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling banner, Omega established himself as a top star and decorated champion. Upon his exit from the company in January 2019, Omega said NJPW was then tasked with finding a replacement for the spot he left behind. Fortunately, the likes of Will Ospreay, Jay White, and Zack Sabre Jr. fit themselves in it just fine in the years following.
"When I was gone, there was a gap to be filled because I was champion, then I was not, and then I was gone. Will stepped up, Jay White stepped up, and then Zack stepped up. Zack, he's accomplished some incredible things since that time," Omega said. "He's become very popular, I believe. And I could be wrong on this, so don't take this as gospel, but I think he's had the longest Tokyo Dome main event of all time, possibly. It's up there. It was like 49 minutes or something like that. It was up there. So this guy can go. He's a proven commodity."
For those unfamiliar with Sabre Jr.'s in-ring work heading into Forbidden Door, Omega suggested that they check it out sometime beforehand as Sabre Jr. can seemingly do things that no one else can in a wrestling ring. As such, Omega further believes fans are "in for a treat" when Sabre Jr. faces him this weekend.
Elsewhere at the cross-promotional PPV, Omega's long-time friends The Young Bucks will take on El Sky Team (Mistico and Mascara Dorada) and Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Titan) in a three-way tag bout. IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino will defend his title against AEW star PAC.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sportster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.