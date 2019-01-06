Kenny Omega Says He's Leaving NJPW

Kenny Omega spoke with Tokyo Sports and says he's leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Omega lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at this week's Wrestle Kingdom 13 and didn't make an appearance the next night at NJPW New Year Dash. His contract was reportedly over later this month.

The article noted it's likely his choices are narrowed down to WWE or All Elite Wrestling. NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton translated some of Omega's comments about why he's looking to leave the company.

"I take full responsibility for the loss," Omega said of his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom. "There is no real place for me to fit, so it's best for me not to be in (NJPW). I can't be there working under Tanahashi. I don't think he's surpassed me, don't think he's better. If we can, I want to face him again. But I need time away, and not just from New Japan."

As noted, Omega has strong ties to Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks of AEW, which is holding a Double or Nothing rally this Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida. Wrestling Inc. will be there for any breaking news. It was also reported this week that Omega was made a "fantastic offer" by WWE as they look to bring his talent to the WWE Universe.

