WWE Has Reportedly Made A "Fantastic Offer" To Kenny Omega, AEW Meeting With ROH And NJPW

With Kenny Omega defending his IWGP Championship in several hours at Wrestle Kingdom 13, his future appears to be very much in the air. Despite Omega being under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling until later this month, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE made Omega a "fantastic offer."

With All Elite Wrestling being announced earlier this week, Meltzer noted that Omega is a "wildcard", as NJPW obviously wants to keep him while AEW wants him as well.

In a related note, Meltzer said that AEW, ROH and NJPW will all be meeting on Saturday. While they may discuss how they can all work together, there are the obvious issues with ROH and AEW partnering as the two promotions are signing their talent to U.S. exclusive deals while competing for the same talent.

Omega defends his IWGP Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi later tonight at Wrestle Kingdom 13. To access our full NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 coverage, click here.