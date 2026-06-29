Young Bucks Walk Away With Win In AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Three-Way Opener

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 kicked off with an international feel as AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and CMLL went to war in a three-way tag team match. The Young Bucks represented AEW, Shingo Takagi and Titan of Unbound Co. flew the flag for NJPW, and El Sky Team's Mistico and Mascara Dorada stepped up for CMLL, and after a match that ran at 100 miles per hour, it was The Young Bucks who got the victory.

The Young Bucks took control early on by working over Dorada, but despite using his quickness to create distance, Unbound Co. took over the offense. However, once Mistico was tagged in, El Sky Team got back into things. They took Titan over with an Avalanche Hurricanrana to the outside which took out Matt and Nick Jackson, as well as Takagi, and continued to work over Titan when they returned to the ring.

All three teams used the momentum of their opponents against them at times. Matt Jackson countered Dorada's Arm Drag into a Northern Lights Suplex, Nick Jackson took Titan and Takagi over with a Head Scissors, and Dorada managed to get everyone to the outside to hit a Shooting Star Press. Takagi used his strength to take everyone out with a series of Double Lariat's, but The Young Bucks and El Sky Team hit the "Rampage Dragon" and Titan with a Quadruple Superkick. The two remaining teams hit a series of Destroyers for a triple down that got the crowd on their feet.

Takagi was the first back to his feet, but it was Mistico who was the first to counter him as he hit a Spanish Fly off the top. Matt would land an Elbow on Mistico before being hit with a Double Foot Stomp from Titan, who was then taken out with a 450 Splash by Nick, only for both Nick and Titan to be flattened by Dorada's Shooting Star Press. Mistico thought he had the match won as he locked in La Mistica on Takagi but it was broken up, and Unbound Co. looked to quickly fire back. However, they couldn't overcome the Jackson brothers, who took out everyone with a Superkick Party, before landing the Meltzer Driver for the victory.