Wren Sinclair Submits Arianna Grace To Retain WWE Women's Speed Title

Wren Sinclair's first televised defense as WWE Women's Speed Champion proved to be a successful one at the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash.

For this occasion, Sinclair put her title on the line against Arianna Grace, who came to ring with her Birthright stablemates Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Uriah Connors, Charlie Dempsey, and the WWE Speed Champion Lexis King. With a five minute time limit accompanying their Speed match, Sinclair charged at Grace right out the gate, then connected with a shoulder tackle. Grace responded with an elbow to Sinclair's face, only to be kicked to the floor seconds later.

The Birthright member shifted momentum back into her favor by ramming Sinclair's spine into the side of the ring, and upon their return to the squared circle, firing off stomps in the corner. Grace followed with a suplex and a running forearm, then began targeting Sinclair's injured knee with even more stomps.

As the clock counted down to the two minute mark, Grace rocked Sinclair when another forearm strike. The champion and challenger met up top in the seconds afterward, with Sinclair pushing Grace to the mat and crushing her with a crossbody upon her own descent. Sinclair kept her momentum rolling with chops and a suplex to Grace.

In an attempt to give his cohort some relief, Dempsey hopped up onto the apron and argued with Sinclair, but ultimately got knocked off. With 45 seconds left on the counter, Sinclair dodged a pump kick from Grace and took both of them for a whirl by spinning around. As Grace was likely dazed, Sinclair dropped her to the mat and locked in Final Wrench, giving the first ever "Ms. NXT" no choice but to tap out.