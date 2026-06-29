Kenny Omega Pins Zack Sabre Jr. In AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Show-Stealer

Kenny Omega got another win over Zack Sabre, Jr. at Forbidden Door in their first bout since 2018.

The pace picked up when Omega bounced ZSJ's head off the American commentary table, pulled the top of the Spanish announce table off and laid it across him before landing a foot stomp off the apron. Omega placed him on the Spanish announce table, but ZSJ blocked a suplex. ZSJ put him in The Octopus and flipped off the crowd before they fell off the table.

They spent most of the match answering each other's moves as one would expect from longtime rivals. ZSJ grabbed Omega's finger gun and turned it into an armbreaker. Omega connected with two Snapdragons, but ZSJ blocked the third one. Omega immediately went into multiple submissions. ZSJ kicked Omega in the mouth. ZSJ reversed into a juji gatame and then into multiple submissions before Omega broke the hold.

Omega had ZSJ on his shoulders as he ascended the top ropes and ZSJ reversed into a rear naked choke and Omega dropped them to the mat. Omega followed with a vicious kick after pulling him to his knees by his hair. He followed with another one. ZSJ caught the third one and wrenched the ankle. Omega landed a poisonrana. ZSJ rolled through the V-Trigger and pinned him. Omega spiked him and landed a V-Trigger. Omega went for One Winged Angel, but ZSJ pinned him briefly and followed with a Zack Driver. Omega connected with another V-Trigger and attempted One Winged Angel, but ZSJ reversed into a triangle. ZSJ moved him into multiple submissions. Omega pulled him up with one arm before driving him into the mat and finally completed the One Winged Angel for the win.