WWE NXT NA Champion Myles Borne Overcomes Tavion Heights At GAB

Myles Borne retained his NXT North American Championship over Tavion Heights at Great American Bash.

Borne was making the fifth defense of his title in 120 days since dethroning Ethan Page for the belt in February, facing his former tag team partner after he beat Jackson Drake in a Number One Contendership match earlier this month.

The match started with them grappling one another, neither able to gain a discernible advantage with momentum switching between them to begin with. Each man had the other's plays scouted, exemplified as Borne sought his signature powerslam, Heights saw it and caught himself on the ropes.

Borne found success with the powerslam throwing Heights back into the ring from the apron, allowing him to take control of the match for the first time. That didn't last long, Heights driving Borne into the corner.

From there, Heights sustained his control over Borne save for the occasional rally that went nowhere, gradually wearing the champion down in the middle of the ring. Borne eventually came back with a successful powerslam in the ring, snapping the momentum back in his favor and following up with suplexes.

Heights got back into the affair as the action was taken to the outside again, dumping Borne onto the floor to wind the champion. But back in the ring as he sought to take advantage, Borne caught him with Borne Again out of nowhere to score the winning pinfall.

After the match, Heights shook hands with Borne and took his leave. Borne spoke to Emily Agard for a post-match interview, talking up his fallen opponent. He vowed to stay North American Champion for a long time to come.