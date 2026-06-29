Jon Moxley Submits Bandido To Keep Continental Title At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley is still AEW Continental Champion after a bloody bout against Bandido at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The pair got into a strike battle to start off the match before the champion sent Bandido to the floor.

Moxley followed up with a suicide dive, but Bandido answered by flying over the top rope to take him out. The pair continued to fight on the outside and Moxley hit a piledriver to his opponent on the ring steps, cutting him open at the top of his head. Back in the ring, Moxley tore at Bandido's mask until a portion of his face, covered in blood, was revealed, and the referee separated the men.

Bandido attempted to fight out of Moxley's beat down in the corner, and he got the champion up to throw him across the ring. Bandido hit a sky twister to Moxley, then got him in the corner to deliver strikes to his head. Bandido was able to press Moxley over his head with one arm before slamming him to the mat, then going up top to attempt a frog splash, but Moxley got his knees up.

After trading big kicks in the center of the ring, Bandido looked for a 21-plex, but Moxley turned him inside out with a clothesline. He hit the Death Rider, but Bandido kicked out. The champion looked for another from the second rope, but Bandido was able to counter into a moonsault and battery, though it didn't keep Moxley down.

Bandido looked for another 21-plex, but Moxley got him in a sleeper hold. Bandido tried to counter with a roll-up, but Moxley got the challenger back into a bulldog choke. Bandido finally passed out in a full body hold for Moxley to retain the title.