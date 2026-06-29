Shota Umino Retains Title Over PAC At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

Shota Umino was considered the original Death Rider thanks to his affiliation with Jon Moxley in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but the group now known as the Death Riders don't share that same mentality. That resulted in PAC challenging Umino for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, but the title will be staying with the "Roughneck" as Umino retained his crown.

PAC took the early advantage by using his aggressiveness to dominate Umino, especially on the outside. When the action returned to the ring, Umino realized he would have to match that aggressiveness and took the fight to PAC, using strikes, roll-ups, and a Fisherman's Suplex to gain a near fall. It was Umino who took the match back to the outside as he hit a Draping DDT on the apron that saw PAC fall to the floor in the aftermath.

PAC tried to create some distance but Umino followed up with a Shotgun Drop Kick into the barricade, before hitting another Draping DDT, this time off the barricade and onto the floor. PAC was able to kick out and get himself back into things by hitting a Belly-To-Belly Suplex into the corner, and knew he needed to escalate things. He decided to get a table from under the ring which Umino wanted to use as well, but PAC took advantage of the distraction by hitting a big Moonsault to the outside.

Umino was taken over with a Belly-To-Belly Suplex off the ropes and back into the ring, and PAC dared the champion to keep the fight going. A strike exchange saw Umino buckle, but he fired up, threw his elbow pad up the ramp and landed a big elbow that buckled the challenger. Two German Suplexes couldn't put Umino down, but PAC kept his composure and caught Umino in a Powerbomb position, resulting in an Awesome Bomb over the top rope and through the table to the floor below.

The challenger followed up with a 450 Splash and the Brutalizer but some how, Umino got to the ropes. PAC wanted to finish it with the Black Arrow but Umino rolled through, and after a stiff elbow, a Headbutt, and a Strike Knee, Umino got the closest near fall of the match. With that said, a Running Lariat, a Paradigm Shift, and a Second Chapter was enough to get the win for Umino. After the bout, Umino was confronted by his former mentor Jon Moxley, but before anything could happen, Hiroshi Tanahashi came down to chase off the Death Riders and put the belt around Umino's waist.