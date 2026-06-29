Kendal Grey Dethrones NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice In WWE GAB Main Event

Kendal Grey defeated Lola Vice to win the NXT Women's Championship at Great American Bash.

Grey was challenging Vice for the first time since the latter became champion in a triple threat also involving the former and at-time champion Jacy Jayne at Stand & Deliver. Grey and Vice had battled in a number one contendership match to qualify for that title bout, with Grey getting a pinfall as she submitted to a Vice armbar, prompting a double-finish draw.

The match started with back-and-forth action, Grey making use of her superior grappling and Vice getting the better of her with strikes. Eventually the action was taken to the outside, with Kelani Jordan running down to the ring to interfere with Grey. Wren Sinclair ran down the ramp to prevent that, brawling with her back up it.

Nevertheless, Vice took control, taking out Grey on the outside and dumping her back in the ring. She landed Three Amigos and looked to bicycle kick her challenger in the corner. Grey sidestepped her and took control, suplexing Vice and beating down at the champion to make two near-falls.

Grey dropped the straps to signify the closing stretch, dumping Vice with repeated suplexes. Vice reversed and went for her own, but then as she looked for another Grey switched again to hit one. Only then Vice delivered a second one successfully to create space.

Vice and Grey swapped submission attempts, ankle locks, then armbars, followed by rear chokes. Vice tried a guillotine and got hit with a Northern Lights Suplex. Vice tried a spinning backfist and got caught with a back elbow from Grey, both putting an arm over the other to make a double-pin that only reached two.

Grey finally hit Shades of Grey from the top rope, making the cover for the last time as she got the winning pinfall.