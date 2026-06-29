Thekla Endures STARDOM's Starlight Kid To Hang Onto AEW Title At Forbidden Door

Thekla retained the AEW Women's Championship over STARDOM's Starlight Kid at Forbidden Door.

Thekla went for the mask early, which enraged Starlight Kid. Thekla posed between the ropes and SLK sent her to the floor. Thekla pulled her off the apron and made her hit her face. She sent SLK sliding into the barricade before punching her in the face while she was in a chair. She sent her into a barricade on the other side before getting in Taro Okada's face. She was about to punch him when SLK stopped her and hit her. Thekla sent her into the ring and pinned her with the knee across her neck.

They battled on the apron and SLK hit her with a knee strike. She landed Black Tiger's Divine Punishment on the apron. SLK put her back in the ring and landed a Fisherman's Suplex, but Thekla kicked out at the last minute. SLK went up top for a moonsault, but Thekla just barely moved out of the way and followed with a spear.

SLK kicked Thekla's leg out when she was charging for another spear. SLK put her in a stretch and did a giant swing. She locked her in a submission hold and put her leg up to keep her from the rope, but Thekla eventually got there. SLK landed another Divine Punishment and followed with a Shooting Star Press and nearly defeated Thekla. Thekla landed a spear and pinned her, but SLK kicked out at the last second. Thekla landed a Curb Stomp and screamed in her face before landing another one for the win.

After the match, Sisters of Sin came to the ring and Julia Hart gave Thekla scissors so she could take Starlight Kid's mask. She spit in it and shoved it in Okada's face before beating him with it and posing with the mask.