Switchblade Jay White Returns To AEW, Helps Cope & Cage Retain At Forbidden Door

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are still AEW World Tag Team Champions after a fast-paced bout against The Dogs' Clark Connors and David Finlay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The pair got the assist from a returning "Switchblade" Jay White.

With all the competitors in the ring shortly after the bell rang, Connors sent Cage through the ropes and started targeting Cage's wrist. Cage tried to rally with a back body drop in an attempt to get in his corner, but Finlay didn't let that happen.

Connors put out a lit match on Cage's forehead as the referee's back was turned and The Dogs isolated him in their corner. Finlay dumped Cage out of the ring and the challengers put his injured wrist under the steps, but before Connors could stomp on it, Copeland took him out, sending Connors flying into the commentary desk.

Cage was finally able to get a tag off a thumb to Finlay's eye. Copeland got into the match with a flurry of offense, including an impaler to Finlay. The Dogs hit a chop-block and spear combination to Copeland. They looked for their Full Clip finisher in the corner, but Copeland sent Finlay crashing into Connors, knocking him off the turnbuckle.

Finlay countered a spear, but Copeland got him up and Cage speared him mid-air. Connors took out the referee instead of just breaking up the pin, and Connors and Copeland took one another out with spears. Finlay used the shillelagh on Cage, but the lights in the arena went out before he could hit him again.

The Bang Bang Gang appeared on the stage in their usual entrance pose, but the lights went down one more time to reveal White in the ring behind Finlay, and "Switchblade" took him out. Copeland hit Finlay with a spear for the win.