Mercedes Mone Wins Second Consecutive Owen Hart Cup At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

Mercedes Mone defeated Maya World to win the Women's Owen Hart Cup for the second consecutive year during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The match went back-and-forth with Mone taking much of the control in the early goings, save for the occasional comeback rally from World. Those didn't last long with Mone wrestling with spite, grabbing her opponent by the hair and throwing her around and outside of the ring.

Mone got a count started with the crowd while the referee checked on World on the outside, reaching the count of 10 and arguably winning if the referee had been counting. But then she took matters into her own hands to dump World back in the ring.

As the match went on, though, World found more openings with reversals and continued to pile those on. She went on to hit a trifecta of fallaway slams, bridging through each time and sending Mone to the outside on the third. She brought her back in the ring and went up top to deliver a senton for a near-fall.

Mone hit Mone Maker and went for the cover, but World kicked out before the count of three. Mone set up for a second Mone Maker, but World escaped and pinned her for a two-count. World cinched in the Statement Maker on Mone looking to tap her out with her own move.

Mone crawled to the bottom rope, World using her foot to push back on the rope and roll back to the middle of the ring. But Mone reversed that into her own Statement Maker, which World escaped.

Mone followed up with a cut-throat backstabber and cinched in another Statement Maker, wrenching her back further to force World to submit. She will now challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In London on August 30.