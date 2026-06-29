Mark Briscoe & Friends Overcome Team MJF In Steel Cage At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

12 men walked through death's door at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 as MJF and The Don Callis Family teamed up to take on Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, and The Conglomeration inside a Steel Cage. Briscoe knew he would get a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship with a win, and after a wild and chaotic affair, that's exactly what he earned.

Almost immediately, the action broke down and spilled around the cage. Konosuke Takeshita went after Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada, Jake Doyle began throwing Darby Allin from pillar to post, and Mark Briscoe went right for MJF. However, despite not wanting to co-exist, Andrade El Idolo was able to help out his team captain, but their egos got in the way and resulted in MJF and The Don Callis Family almost coming to blows. Their opponents took advantage and began introducing some weapons, with Briscoe pouring out some thumbtacks, Kyle O'Reilly busting Fletcher open with a Nintendo, and Darby smacking anything that moved with his skateboard.

Briscoe and Darby were the ones to feel the tacks before MJF swept them away, only to get a broom to the groin from Orange Cassidy. "Freshly Squeezed" then added some flavor to Fletcher's blood as he and his team began squeezing orange slices into his open wound. Takeshita and Okada squared off in an exchange that saw Takeshita pull a middle finger out of his backpack, a huge forearm from Takeshita, and Fletcher trying to help out Okada, only to inadvertently keep striking his partner before both men were given a German Suplex by Takeshita.

Darby attempted to exact some revenge on Kevin Knight who attacked him at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, but Doyle interfered and helped Knight hit a Coast-To-Coast Drop Kick. MJF and Briscoe returned to the ring where MJF went to hit Briscoe with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. However, MJF wanted Okada to get what was in Roderick Strong's hockey bag, which turned out to be "Blackheart" Lio Rush, who started attacking everybody, but he really only wanted MJF's ring. Okada hit him with The Rainmaker and the family put Rush back in the bag.

Bodies started dropping as Briscoe brought a ladder into the mix, and it was the tables that started breaking in the process. Takeshita put Fletcher through a table with a Blue Thunder Bomb, Strong hit Doyle with an Olympic Slam, and after climbing the cage to try and retrieve the bag Darby brought to the match, Knight was met with an explosive that sent him crashing through the takes below. Darby hit the rest of the field with a Coffin Drop. MJF wanted Andrade to help him take out Briscoe, but Andrade took out MJF with an elbow and left The Don Callis Family a man down as Briscoe hit Doyle with the Jay Driller for the victory.

Briscoe wasted no time in challenging MJF for the title this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," a challenge that was later made official by AEW President Tony Khan.