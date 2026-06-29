AEW's Will Ospreay Defeats Swerve Strickland In 2026 Men's Owen Hart Cup Finals

Will Ospreay defeated Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to win the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament.

Ospreay went for a Hidden Blade early on, but Swerve ducked it. Swerve focused on Ospreay's surgically repaired neck. Swerve blocked a Styles Clash and followed with a Samoan Drop before sending him to the outside. He exposed the bottom turnbuckle. Ospreay landed a double stomp from the barricade onto Swerve's back and followed with Death Ground. Swerve tapped, but it didn't count on the floor. Prince Nana threw coffee onto Ospreay. Swerve placed Ospreay under the exposed turnbuckle and popped his face into it.

They battled on the ropes before Ospreay reversed Swerve into hurricanrana. He followed with an OsCutter attempt, but Swerve caught him and landed a Deadeye. He followed with a Swerve Stomp attempt on the apron. Ospreay swung Swerve head first into the steps. Swerve was pouring blood as Ospreay pummeled him.

Ospreay dragged the steel steps to the commentary table and had Swerve up when Nana swiped his leg. Ospreay chased Nana and Swerve used the distraction to land House Call. Swerve put him on the steps, but Ospreay landed a Styles Clash onto the desk. Ospreay dropkicked Swerve as soon as he got in the ring and followed with an OsCutter. Swerve hit him with a Hidden Blade and nearly beat him. Ospreay put him on the turnbuckle and had him shoulders when Swerve got out and punched his neck and stomped him down to the mat. Swerve connected with House Call and Ospreay landed a Hidden Blade and they collapsed. Ospreay landed a Hidden Blade and Storm Breaker. Swerve low blowed Ospreay and landed Vertebreaker. He followed with a Hidden Blade of his own and landed a JML Driver.

The Death Riders appeared ringside to motivate Ospreay. Swerve landed a House Call. Ospreay landed a Hidden Blade and a Buckshot Hidden Blade, Paradigm Shift, Death Rider, and a Tiger Driver to put Swerve away.