Big E Details New Day's WWE Origin, Says The Group Initially 'Sucked'

Many fans consider The New Day to be the best stable in modern WWE history, with a total of 12 tag team title reigns across all three brands among the three. Big E was forced to retire several years ago, followed by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston being granted their releases in 2026, but Big E remains proud of the years he spent working alongside his real-life friends.

During an interview with "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," Big E recalled New Days formation, acknowledging that the initial fan response wasn't the greatest. "It sucks! It sucks, man!" he recalled.

Big E then stated New Day's origin dates back to Florida Championship Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental territory immediately before NXT came into existence. Back then, Big E and Xavier Woods were part of a group known first as The Clan and then as The Plan, which was a Nation of Domination-inspired stable that also included Abraham Washington and Byron Saxton.

The group eventually went their separate ways, with Big E and Woods ending up directionless on the main roster several years later. He remembered one night in particular, when he had lost the Intercontinental Championship and Woods lost a squash match, and Woods brought up the idea of working together again under a similar concept as their original faction.

"Woods goes in and pitches the writers that day, pitches them this idea of doing a new Nation of Domination; they essentially laugh him out the room," he recalled.