Cody Rhodes On Match With Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania 42: 'I Was So Proud'

Many fans had high expectations heading into Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's WWE WrestleMania 42 clash, but the finish left some wanting, especially after Orton failed to defeat Rhodes but still managed to put him down with a punt afterwards. Orton has yet to be seen since WrestleMania, but Rhodes reflected on the match with his friend, proclaiming that he's proud of it.

"I hope wrestling fans can understand that, behind the scenes for me, it was probably the most proud I'd ever been of how I dealt with anything," he recalled during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show." Rhodes said he felt at peace before, during, and after the match, claiming he drew inspiration from his father, Dusty Rhodes, and Triple H. Rhodes had to figure out how to blend his extensive history with Orton and the more recent factors in the storyline: Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll.

"Looking back at it, I may be thinking too internally about it, but internally I was so proud because, you know, you're dealing with a lot of big names – and potentially a lot of big egos – and I wanted to do right, again, by the people who raised me in this business," Rhodes proclaimed. When asked if he had any regrets following the match, Rhodes claimed that the only thing he regrets is how he reacted backstage afterward. "The American Nightmare" stated that he had an outburst, but that Triple H let it slide and he now wishes he kept himself more composed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.