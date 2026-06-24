Cody Rhodes Recalls 'Outburst' Backstage In Lead-Up To WWE WrestleMania 42

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 42 night one pit Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against former Legacy stablemate Randy Orton, but the pair weren't the only two involved in the feud. WWE fans were furious when it was revealed former commentator and ESPN host Pat McAfee was the mystery ally Orton had been consulting.

Angry fans were so vocal, McAfee took to social media to continue to bash them, and his actual involvement on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" seemed to be scaled back. During an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Rhodes said that he had an outburst backstage in the lead-up to the event.

"I had a bit of an outburst backstage, which shockingly didn't get reported," he said. "When I say 'outburst,' it's just me muttering some curse words, like on the 'Christmas Story' and yelling and knocking over some water bottles, a la Sami Zayn, nothing too intense. But, I remember getting to my bus and thinking, 'Yeah. You outgrew that, if you want a job in the wrestling space.' Nobody has a harder job than Triple H right now. There's never been anybody in the history of this business that has just been beloved and revered the entire time. Nobody has a harder job and nobody can do that job better than he can do it."

Rhodes told Helwani that he thinks the outburst was about an "F" bomb being dropped in the ring, because he said he's genuinely a "goody-two shoes." He said with kids in the crowd and the broadcast in the US being blacked out for profanity, there's no place for it at a WWE show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.