WWE 'Backed Off' Pat McAfee Storyline After Negative Fan Reaction

Another WrestleMania season has concluded and now it's on to the fallout of the two-night event. One person already affected is Pat McAfee. When it was revealed that McAfee was the person Randy Orton had been talking to for weeks, fans were confused and let down. Then, he cut two terrible promos about how the product sucks. The backlash from fans was immediate. Even with McAfee seemingly giving away the match result when he said that if Orton lost, McAfee would leave WWE TV forever, the reaction reportedly forced the winner of the match to be changed.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer said he was under the impression that they killed the angle with McAfee because while he was getting heat, it was the wrong kind. "Jelly Roll was there and did his thing, but he wasn't there for the finish. There was nothing there that led me to believe there was going to be a tag match." It was previously reported that a tag match with Rhodes and Jelly Roll versus Orton and McAfee was planned for Backlash. Meltzer reiterated that they back off of the McAfee angle. WWE used McAfee to garner more publicity for the show.

Prior to WrestleMania, it was reported that Orton was "hurting" although it's unclear how severe it is and if that played into the outcome of Night One's end. Rhodes was also injured during the match with his eye swollen shut and his in-ring return is questionable. A fan event with Rhodes was canceled on Sunday morning.