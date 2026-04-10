Backstage Report On Creative Plans For WWE Backlash Involving Pat McAfee & Jelly Roll

Despite reportedly turning down a deal to be a part of the Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes WrestleMania program at first, WWE and ESPN broadcaster Pat McAfee eventually came around and agreed to it, with his on-screen return then made on the April 3 edition of "WWE SmackDown." According to a new report, another aspect of this deal will involve McAfee competing at the first post-WrestleMania premium live event, WWE Backlash.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that WWE currently has plans for McAfee to team with Orton at Backlash in a tag bout against Rhodes and award-winning singer Jelly Roll. Like McAfee, Jelly Roll has contributed to the Orton-Rhodes feud in recent weeks. In Jelly's case, he's found himself on the receiving end of a shove and an RKO from "The Viper." In between, he encouraged Orton to make amends with Rhodes and Matt Cardona, the latter of whom was verbally berated by Orton on WWE's blue brand. Jelly's advice ultimately went ignored as Orton attacked Cardona with a chair, then continued brawling with Rhodes the following week.

As for McAfee, he revealed himself as the person on the other end of Orton's mysterious phone calls. Per McAfee, those calls included conversations about their mutual disdain for the current WWE product, which features Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Looking ahead, the on-screen personality has now promised to announce a "massive surprise" on tonight's "SmackDown," coming just eight days before WrestleMania 42.

WWE Backlash 2026 will emanate from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida on May 9. Who exactly will walk into Backlash, Orton or Rhodes, as Undisputed WWE Champion is unclear at this time.