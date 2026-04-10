Pat McAfee Ahead Of WWE SmackDown: 'I Have A Massive Surprise To Announce'

Following his surprise reveal as Randy Orton's mystery ally last week, WWE and ESPN broadcaster Pat McAfee has another lined up for tonight's "WWE SmackDown" episode.

Taking to X, McAfee reiterated his initiative to "save" the pro wrestling business alongside Orton. With them both expected to appear on "SmackDown" in San Jose tonight, McAfee then encouraged fans to tune in so they could witness his next news delivery, one seemingly even bigger than the last.

"A man sent DIRECTLY from the Wrestling AND Sports Entertainment Gods will be properly leading the business once again," McAfee wrote. "It is my honor to serve the future generations of wrestling fans as I motivate The [GOAT], Randy Orton to not only become 15 TIME WORLD CHAMPION but also, become a man who saved his family's business. WrestleMania Saturday Night is gonna be The most Historic Night in the HISTORY of sports. SO MUCH ON THE LINE. Multi-Generational pressure comes to a head. Randy will prevail...for all of us. See also...I have a MASSIVE SURPRISE to announce tomorrow night. You'll start thanking me and Randy soon enough for all of this. SEE YOU IN SAN JOSE."

Randy Orton is gonna save the business for future generations of wrestling fans. That's so incredible to think about.. Very rarely do these types of obviously monumental moments happen in our lifetime. My daughter and baby boy on the way are gonna have a WWE that is thriving.. a... pic.twitter.com/B3XpvhMZFx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 9, 2026

Given the negative reactions (both online and internally) to McAfee's involvement in the Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes program heading into WrestleMania 42, WWE's creative team has reportedly gone back to the drawing board to discuss new possibilities for it. Some immediate plans for this week's "SmackDown" were also said to be "reworked" as a result. What exact shape or form those reported changes will take on has yet to be seen.

Last week, McAfee nailed Rhodes with a low blow. In his tirade that followed, McAfee then heavily criticized the current WWE product, which includes Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.