WWE Reportedly Going 'Back To The Drawing Board' For McAfee/Orton/Rhodes Story

WWE is reportedly reworking some plans, not an uncommon thing on this "Road to WrestleMania," after a "WWE SmackDown" segment was not well-received by both fans online, and reportedly some in the back.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the company has reworked some plans following the "SmackDown" segment where ESPN talent and former WWE commentator Pat McAfee was revealed to be Randy Orton's mystery ally. During the reveal, McAfee low-blowed Orton's WrestleMania opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and cut a promo about how the business "sucks" and Orton is here to save it.

WrestleVotes reported that additional outside involvement was planned, which was speculated to be country music artist Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll has appeared on multiple episodes of "SmackDown" leading into WrestleMania, and even scored a recent singles victory over Kit Wilson. The outlet reported it was said WWE "went back to the drawing board" to discuss any possibilities regarding the story on the blue brand.

Sources indicated to WrestleVotes that CM Punk's comments during his scathing promo to open "WWE Raw" on Monday were "an indicator of the shift and the plans becoming fluid throughout the week, as his comments were not a part of the plan as of the Friday of the Pat McAfee reveal."

Rhodes cut his own heated promo later in the night on Friday, one that was not initially on the rundown for the show. The "American Nightmare" tore into not just Orton and McAfee, but, like Punk, WWE's parent company, TKO. It was believed backstage that Rhodes' comments reflected his real thoughts on TKO CEO Ari Emanuel inserting McAfee into the storyline.