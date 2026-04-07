WWE's Pat McAfee Comments On Jelly Roll's Involvement In Randy Orton Storyline

The Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes storyline has seen the addition of celebrities like Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee, and the latter has now stated that Jelly Roll shouldn't have got involved in it.

The award-winning singer and Orton share a friendship that developed after they teamed together last year at SummerSlam, but that bond didn't stop "The Viper" from attacking Jelly Roll when he tried to calm him down on "WWE SmackDown" a few weeks ago. Now, McAfee — who recently aligned with Orton and also has a close relationship with Jelly Roll — has said that the musician made a bad choice that night.

"Jelly Roll took an RKO from Randy. He got caught in the middle there. I don't think he made the right decision to kind of place himself there. I love Jelly Roll. Obviously, I was there whenever he got inducted into Grand Ole Opry. Lucky to be there. Thankful to be there. He obviously is a multiple time Grammy award winner, and his concerts, I mean, sell out stadiums alongside Post [Malone] doing it again. I love Jelly Roll. He just made a flat-out strategic error trying to get in there and do that," said McAfee on "The Pat McAfee Show." "And did he know that, you know, Randy was on an absolute kill spree, you know, because it's much bigger than just right now, this is for future generations. Also, 15 world titles, but also like let's do this whole thing. Jelly didn't know that."

The former NFL star, in hindsight, feels he should've warned Jelly Roll about the current mentality of Orton, to save himself from the beating he took from him. McAfee also gave his thoughts on returning to the ring, claiming that he felt alive when he stepped inside the squared circle and landed a cheap shot on Rhodes.