Roman Reigns To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Seth Rollins At WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns accepted a challenge from Seth Rollins for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

Reigns came out during the main event of "WWE Raw" alongside Jacob Fatu before Rollins interrupted him within moments, coming down to the ring and sizing both Reigns and Fatu up before taking to the microphone.

Rollins said that they have been bound to one another for 14 years since the formation of the Shield. He then praised him for the things he has achieved and the records he has set, but said that the one thing Reigns has been unable to do is beat him, and he has owned him since he put a steel chair in his back.

He recalled the cash-in at WrestleMania 31 to win the WWE Championship from underneath Reigns. And he recalled the more recent WrestleMania 41 win over Reigns and CM Punk, walking away with Paul Heyman by his side.

At first Reigns was dismissive of the challenge, telling Rollins he was at the back of the line. But Rollins said that when it came to him, he was always at the front of the line. By the end of the segment, Reigns said that he needs to beat Rollins, thus accepting his challenge.

Reigns actually beat Rollins in their first-ever singles match on "WWE Raw" in September 2014, and also in May 2017.