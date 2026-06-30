WWE's Cody Rhodes Comments On Remaining Years In The Ring, Working A Limited Schedule

In the past, some pro wrestling veterans like The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin opted to hang up their boots before they reached their 40s, while others like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes continued well beyond that. Today, some talent (including Roman Reigns) work a part-time schedule, which could further increase the longevity of their careers while limiting the damage to their bodies. Speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," WWE's Cody Rhodes indicated this isn't the direction he plans to go.

"Right now, I just don't think of it that way. ... I don't think too much about a limited schedule," he explained, adding that things in WWE have changed a lot in the past few years, and he'd like to be a part of it all. Looking ahead to ten years from now, Rhodes isn't confident he'll still be an active wrestler anymore, and there will be another "QB1" to represent WWE.

"I don't think that's breaking news to anyone. [I'm] turning 41 in a week, and I feel the best I've ever felt as an athlete, but I do think in ten years I will no longer be wrestling bell-to-bell," he added. "If I were to sign a new contract, maybe it would be for five years?"

Rhodes then added that he and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, haven't set any boundary for when he should retire. "She knows I'm addicted – it's a good addiction to have – so I can't fool her with any fictional end dates," he stated. However, Rhodes also noted that his daughters, Liberty and Leilani, are major factors into when he considers retiring. "Liberty's five and by the time she's 10/11/12, I don't need to be falling down no more; at least not like that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.