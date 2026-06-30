Triple H On WWE President Nick Khan: 'I've Never Been Around A Better Businessman'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque transitioned to the corporate side of WWE in 2010, when he was named Executive Senior Advisor, and has since slowly risen to the CCO of the promotion. Along the way, Levesque has had many opportunities to rub shoulders with businessmen, but in an interview with Stephan A. Smith, he claimed that Nick Khan is the best he's ever had the pleasure to work with on a corporate level.

"[Khan] is the absolute best President. Here at WWE, I've never been around a better businessman," Levesque proclaimed. "What is incredible about him is not only his mind for the business, for rights fees, and ratings, and analyzing all those things, but he grew up a fan of this; he grew up a fan of boxing, and combat sports, but especially pro wrestling."

Levesque further claimed that Khan is simply one of the most knowledgeable people he knows, and he appreciates how straightforward he is. "Man, I love working with him every day," he said. "To me, he and I together, it's like this perfect partnership of being able to do the business side, but this energy that we both feel and have and love for this business, like nothing else. So, man, we're in it together, and I love it. ... It's keeping me young, man!"

Earlier this year, Khan signed a new four-year deal to remain with the company, confirming he'll still act as WWE's President until 2030.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Stephan A. Smith and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.