WWE's John Cena Speaks On The Emotional Challenges Of Make-A-Wish

Former WWE star John Cena currently holds the Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with over 650 lifetime wishes, and though he continues to appreciate the opportunity to connect with children suffering from severe illnesses, he recently outlined the challenges that come with showing up for those in need.

Speaking on "The Pete Davidson Show," Cena explained that granting wishes requires a great deal of emotional preparation, and it can be difficult for an individual to be the superhero that somebody needs if they're not ready.

"When you agree to something like that, you have to understand what you're agreeing to right? When you agree to do that, you are signing up to be hope. Be the hope. Whatever hill you're climbing, whatever discomfort you may have, you have to check at the threshold. You have to. If not, turn around. I think Make-A-Wish is a beautiful thing. I also don't think it's for everybody because it is very sensitive and it is very emotional."

Cena also noted that some WWE stars aren't comfortable with granting wishes and shared his own personal fear about being one of the most requested members of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"We have a lot of superstars who are built to be the hope and we have some that can't muster up the courage ... the one thing I don't ever want to do is for some kid to say, 'You know, the one thing I really want to do is kick it with John Cena,' and me go in there and not be the hope."

Overall, Cena claims that he's gone into every Make-A-Wish with as much enthusiasm as possible and often prioritized getting a picture with a kid or asking what moves they want to see in the ring above anything else he was doing as a performer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pete Davidson Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.