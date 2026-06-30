Backstage Update On Ilja Dragunov's WWE Status

WWE fans last saw Ilja Dragunov compete on the April 17 edition of "WWE SmackDown," just one day before the company took over Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 42. According to a new report, that status may change in the imminent future.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reports that "The Mad Dragon" is expected to be back on WWE television "sooner than later." The circumstances behind Dragunov's on-screen absence are still unknown, though it's worth noting that he's remained active in his in-ring training. As evidenced by social media, Dragunov has specifically trained alongside WWE's Natalya and TJ Wilson at their Dungeon 2.0 facility in Florida.

After spending more than a year on the shelf due to a knee injury, Dragunov returned to WWE programming as a surprise opponent to then-United States Champion Sami Zayn in October. Dragunov ultimately dethroned Zayn to begin his own first reign as US Champion.

Dragunov's title run spanned just over two months, with a number of talents stepping up to answer his weekly open challenges. In late December, Carmelo Hayes finally managed to unseat him, leading to a reignited rivalry between the two on "SmackDown." Dragunov's most recent in-ring performance came in the 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which produced new WWE signee Royce Keys (formerly known as AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs) as the winner.

The WWE United States Championship, which Dragunov previously held, now belongs in the hands of Trick Williams, who defeated Zayn on night two of WrestleMania 42 to obtain it.