Carmelo Hayes Beats Ilja Dragunov In Latest WWE Men's US Title Defense On SmackDown

After weeks of Ilja Dragunov denying Carmelo Hayes a match, Hayes retained the Men's U.S. title over him on "WWE SmackDown".

Early in the match, Hayes slapped Dragunov in the face & Dragunov carried him to the opposite corner and slammed him into the turnbuckle. They exchanged strikes and dodged each other's moves until Dragunov connected with the Constantine Special.

After a break, Dragunov took control of the match until Hayes connected with Dirty Diana. He followed with a clothesline, sending Dragunov over the ropes. Hayes went for a Tope Con Hilo, but overshot Dragunov and hit the announce table. Hayes attempted a splash, but could barely cover him. Dragunov landed a senton & got a count of two and half. He was looking for a Coast-to-Coast when Hayes landed a First 48 midair, which Dragunov reversed into an H-Bomb, only for Hayes to get his foot on the rope.

Hayes went for a DDT on the apron, but Dragunov reversed into a Death Valley Driver. Hayes countered a superplex into a cutter. They exchanged blows. Dragunov stacked him for a cover & immediately followed with another pin attempt. Hayes connected with another First 48 midair. Dragunov responded with a Torpedo Moscow. Hayes reversed a powerbomb into a Sunset Flip to retain.

Hayes is one week shy of a 100-day reign as champion. Since defeating Draugnov for the title last December, Hayes has held multiple open challenges and now has eight total defenses, including another win over Dragunov in January.