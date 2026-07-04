AEW's Will Ospreay Hopes To Run Back Rivalry Match One More Time

This past May, Will Ospreay and Ricochet celebrated the 10th anniversary of their viral clash at the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 2016 tournament, where the "Aerial Assassin" walked away with the victory at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japa​n. The match is often credited for playing a role in the evolution of professional wrestling over the last decade, with Ospreay and Ricochet's high-flying style and fast-pace athleticism impacting the sport in mainstream companies. Since Ospreay and Ricochet signed with AEW, they've only had two singles matches against each other, and while both men were celebrating the 10th anniversary on "Talk Is Jericho," the British star expressed interest in renewing the rivalry.

"The idea of him being in the shape that he's in now and me being in the shape that I'm in now, I want to do it one more time ... I'll always have that love, that respect and that gratitude towards him for being so patient with me," he explained. "I don't think there's going to be a day where we don't do this. I think honestly we're probably going to do this when we're 50."

Ricochet also reflected on how the match has continued to be part of wrestling conversations today, while also touching on his real-life friendship with Ospreay. "Going through that together and being part of a little, I don't want to say revolution, but being a part of a little bit of history that's going to live on forever, and like I said, a conversation piece forever," he said. "Outside of the ring, we just had a great connection and just our personalities go so well against each other."

Ricochet also feels that his friendship with Ospreay has grown over the last 10 years ago, with both men agreeing that entering battle together made them closer as friends and competitors.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.