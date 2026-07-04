Former WWE Star Andre Chase Was Brought In To Be A Coach Before He Was Put On TV

Andre Chase University was one of the more unique gimmicks in "WWE NXT," which came from the mind of Chase himself, with a little help from "NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels. Chase, however, was released during a slew of cuts following WrestleMania 42.

He recently sat down with Chase U "student" and fellow releasee, Duke Hudson, on Hudson's YouTube channel. Chase discussed how he was never meant for "NXT" television, as officials only wanted him to be a coach at the WWE Performance Center. He spoke about a phone call, though didn't specifically say who he was speaking to, or if it was Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"I was told on the phone, when I was like, 'I'm going to be a wrestler. I'm not going to take the coaching role,'" Chase explained. "If he said it once on this phone call, he said it 100 times. He said, 'I just need you to know, you're not going to be a TV star. You're not going to be on TV at all, actually. You're just here to train and work with this next group of guys.'"

He explained he was meant to train the likes of Bron Breaker, Trick Williams, The Creed Brothers, and more. Chase said he knew he needed to get his foot in the door, so he accepted the wrestling position for less money, despite continuously being told he wouldn't be on television and he was only there to teach the other guys. One day, Michaels saw Chase working a match at the PC with Julius Creed, and questioned just why he wasn't on TV.

"He goes, 'We got to get you on TV,'" Chase said. "The next week, I was on '205 Live.' It only takes that one, literally, your life can change in one match."