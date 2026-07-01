San Diego Mayor Honors AEW Star By Declaring July 1 'Thunder Rosa Day,' Rosa Responds

AEW star Thunder Rosa is having a great summer so far. Just days after her AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour match alongside Olympia, where the pair had a great showing, despite a loss, to AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Divine Dominion, the mayor of San Diego has declared July 1 "Thunder Rosa Day." Rosa was born in Tijuana, Mexico, but grew up and went to high school in the San Diego area.

Ahead of "AEW Dynamite" airing from the Vejas Arena in the city on Wednesday, Mayor Todd Gloria took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the declaration, alongside a series of photos of himself presenting Rosa with a plaque to mark the occasion.

"From Tijuana to Montgomery High, to Southwestern College, and then to becoming an @AEW world champion, @thunderrosa22 embodies San Diego's grit, heart, and binational spirit," Gloria posted. "Proud to proclaim today — July 1 — as "Thunder Rosa Day" in the @CityofSanDiego! #YouDeserveIt"

In a quote-post of the photos, Rosa called the acknowledgment an honor. She thanked the mayor, San Diego's City Hall, and everyone who made "Thunder Rosa Day" possible.

"I carry this honor with pride as I continue representing my people on both sides of the border," she wrote.

An indescribable honor. Today, July 1, is officially #ThunderRosaDay in San Diego. 🇺🇸🇲🇽 Thank you to Mayor @MayorToddGloria, @CityofSanDiego, City Hall, and everyone who made this possible. I carry this honor with pride as I continue representing my people on both sides of the... https://t.co/8F6Y2xdrh4 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 1, 2026

Rosa has yet to be announced for the July 1 edition of "Dynamite," where "AEW Collision" will also be taped following the show. AEW World Champion MJF will defend his gold against Mark Briscoe in a previously announced bout, and the Survival of the Fittest match pitting six women against one another will determine the new TBS Champion.