AEW's Adam Copeland Explains What He Wants Out Of Final Tag Run With Christian Cage

AEW's Adam Copeland has held the TNT Championship twice in the company, but at Double or Nothing, he won perhaps an even more meaningful title, the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside his real-life best friend, Christian Cage. The pair broke into the mainstream professional wrestling industry together in the then-WWF in 1998, and even after forced medical retirements for the both of them, they're still going strong in 2026. Copeland recently appeared on "SHAK Wrestling" and spoke about what he's hoping for during this last tag run with Cage.

"I think more than anything it's, 'Hey, let's give this a try again and have some fun,'" Copeland said. "It's just a chance to revisit something that really worked well. And why not try and revisit it while we still can? Because, you know, that window's closing. I think it's just been fun to discover new things with this, because even during promos or pre-tapes or anything, the other doesn't really know what other's going to do, and I think that keeps us on our toes."

Copeland said they have natural chemistry from being friends their entire lives, which is something you can't fabricate. He explained that while they don't know what the other is going to do on the microphone, in the ring, they're always in sync. Even after so many years, with this run, they're trying new things in their matches.

"I think in our first match, we hit a pop-up spear finisher. We'd never done it before," he explained. "We said, 'Ah, let's give it a try' as the finish of our match, first time teaming again in, I think it was like 15 years."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.