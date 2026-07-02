Kevin Knight Defeats Lio Rush On AEW Dynamite For Eighth Successful TNT Title Defense

Kevin Knight defeated Lio Rush to retain his TNT Championship during "AEW Dynamite." Knight was heading into the bout wrapped up after Forbidden Door's steel cage match as part of Team DCMJF against Team Briscoe.

The match started with Rush introducing a backpack to the ring, calling back to Forbidden Door, where Knight opened a backpack sat atop a steel cage, only for it to explode and send him plummeting through tables set up below. Knight hesitantly picked up and opened the backpack, only to find a blackened version of Rush's ROH World Television Championship. The distraction allowed for Rush to roll up Knight for a close two-count, and he continued to press his advantage even after the near-fall.

There was a moment the action was taken to the outside and Rush scared Don Callis into retreating over the guard rail. But when he returned to the ring it was Knight's turn to take control. Rush got another snug roll-up on Knight that required kicking out at the last fraction of a second. That proved to be the final push from the challenger as Knight then connected with an uranage to plant and pin Rush.

After the match, Darby Allin emerged to address Knight and called for a match. Knight said he was sick of having to deal with Allin before Callis took to the microphone and said he would not be getting any match. He went further to say he wouldn't be happy until he saw Allin in a cell, but that didn't seem to deter Allin as he just laughed and jawed with Knight on the entrance ramp. "Speedball" Mike Bailey was also watching on from the crowd.