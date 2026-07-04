WWE's Austin Theory Recalls Failed MITB Cash-In, Tense Moment With Roman Reigns

Four years ago, Austin Theory surprisingly became Mr. Money In The Bank after it became noticeable that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was looking to position the young star as a main event talent. However, shortly after Theory won the briefcase, McMahon stepped down from his role in the company after being accused of sex trafficking and assault, leading the 28-year-old's creative direction to change. Immediately after McMahon's departure, Theory's trajectory completely went downhill, which concluded with the creative team having him fail to cash-in on Seth Rollins' United States Championship.

Today, Theory finds himself in The Vision on "WWE Raw," but during a recent appearance on "IMPAULSIVE" with his tag partner Logan Paul, he shared his thoughts on his run with the briefcase.

"I will say, I'm going to go and run the play always you know? If we really need it to be this way," he stated. "I knew I wasn't going to get the title off Roman, but even just building it to seem like, here we go. And then, I could lose to him, whatever, but just give it more of a payoff cause it felt cool, man. Like I did a lot of cool things with it."

In addition to his failed cash-in, Theory admitted that he was also bothered by his now infamous promo segment with Roman Reigns on "Raw" after McMahon resigned, as the "OTC" mocked him for being one of former Chairman's handpicked stars.

"Even with the moment I had with Roman ... and he hit me with the 'Your daddy's not here anymore.' In that moment, I wanted to say the same thing to him, cause in a way he was a Vince guy as well you know? Not in a way, he was."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "IMPAULSIVE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.