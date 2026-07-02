WWE HOFer Booker T Shouts Out AEW Star After Her Performance At Forbidden Door

This past weekend at AEW Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone defeated Maya World in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final to earn herself a world title opportunity this coming August at All In. On Sunday, Mone became the first AEW star to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in back-to-back years, and though that accomplishment was not overlooked, World was heavily praised for her performance in the match and throughout the competition. "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T specifically went out of his way to compliment the 23-year-old star on his podcast "Hall of Fame," sharing that he's been proud to watch her progression from being a student at his wrestling school, to standing toe-to-toe with Mone.

"I want to give a big shout out to my girl Maya World because she's put a lot of time in at Reality Of Wrestling trying to hone her craft ... she don't ask a lot of questions. She just go out there and get the job done to the to the best of her ability each and every time," he explained. "She got to the final, man. That's huge for Maya World. That right there, that's a springboard. That tells you something else. That tell you that somebody believe in you. Somebody believe in you to put you in that spot. So, Maya, just keep doing what you're doing."

Ahead of Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan commented on World's growth this year, stating that she strives to make the most of every opportunity she's given and isn't surprised by her success. As for Mone, she will likely challenge Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In if the "Toxic Spider" can manage to hold onto to the title for the next two months.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.