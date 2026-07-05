At NXT The Great American Bash 2026, Kendal Grey triumphantly defeated Lola Vice to rise to the top of the women's division on the brand to become the NXT Women's Champion. Ahead of the Premium Live Event, Grey sat down for an interview with the "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast," explaining how she has been able to spend time with her childhood icon, John Cena, and shared the advice he's given her.

"'Just be in the moment,'" Grey recounted, mentioning that Cena tried to impress upon her the brevity of the business. "He has talked about just taking it all in, being present, being in the moment, 'cause you never know when your last time is."

She further added that Cena emphasized that pro wrestling will come to an end, so it's not a matter of "if" but rather "when" the end will come, which is why it's so important to take the present moment in.

The advice would be huge for any star, but Grey grew up watching Cena.

"My dad took us to a SmackDown event, and John Cena was performing that night. He had a match. And I have a picture with a 'You Can't See Me' chain on, with my brother and his friends; it's so cool to see that," she exclaimed. "It's just so cool, like a full-circle moment that, you know, at a young age when I was like eight, I was watching John Cena, you know, compete (...) now, having him you know, give me advice and be able to watch my matches? It's just so cool."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.