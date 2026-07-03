Mara Sade & Heather By Elegance Advance In KO TV Title Tournament On TNA Impact

The hunt to crown the inaugural TNA Knockouts Television Champion officially started on tonight's "Impact" episode, with Mara Sade and Heather By Elegance earning their spots in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Mara Sade and Tasha Steelz kicked off singles gold tournament action with the first opening round match and their overall first singles affair since August 2025. Sade emerged victorious after she sent Steelz crashing into the bottom turnbuckle, then landed a moonsault off the top rope.

Later in the show, Heather By Elegance and Allie continued the tourney. During their tag team faceoff at TNA Slammiversary, Allie found TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship victory alongside Rosemary. Tonight, Heather bounced back with a win of her own by capitalizing on a distraction caused by her tag partner M By Elegance. Off of it, Heather knocked Allie to the mat, then leapt off the top rope with a double stomp to secure a pinfall.

With their triumphs, Sade and Heather will now move on to face each other in the tournament's quarterfinals. The date for this specific matchup has yet to be announced.

The Knockouts TV Title competition will resume next week with more first round bouts attached with a ten-minute time limit. Of the 16 total participants, four enter from outside the Knockouts division. Thea Hail and Wendy Choo will represent WWE, TNA's partner promotion. Meanwhile, Gabby Forza and Vicki Venuto (also known as Vicious Vicki) come in from the independent wrestling circuit. Per TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks, the Knockouts Television Championship will be defended exclusively on "Impact" programming.