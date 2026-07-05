MVP Recalls Working Inferno Match With Kane At WWE Armageddon 2006
When MVP joined WWE's main roster in 2006, he was thrown straight into the fire – almost literally. At the conclusion of his first major feud, with Kane, MVP wrestled in an Inferno match which would conclude with the newcomer being lit on fire. MVP recalled the event on a recent episode of his podcast, "Marking Out."
"That was the only main event match that I was ever in, in the WWE," MPV said. "It was co-main [event] but because of the 'barbecue pit' around the ring, it was the opening match of the pay-per-view. But it was billed 'co-main' and I got paid 'co-main.'"
MVP recalled that the match took place as the finale of an ongoing rivalry with Kane, with MVP previously winning a steel cage match via escape. Because of the potential danger inherent with a fire-based stipulation, MVP had to attend a meeting with various figures including a stunt man, Michael P.S. Hayes, Kevin Dunn, and Vince and Stephanie McMahon.
Going into the match, MVP wasn't very excited, as he felt that previous Inferno matches had disappointed. However, his mentality changed when he learned that new advances meant that they could paint a layer of fire-resistant material onto a wrestler and set them on fire for a short time.
Inferno match goes off without a hitch
When the day came, everyone involved rehearsed the match with a large curtain or tarp blocking the view of the ring, ensuring no secrets would leak before the PPV. Eventually, MVP had to wear a layer of clothing dipped into an anti-flammable gel that would protect him from getting burned, and he says it felt as unusual as one would think.
"It was so cold," he stated. "I asked, 'Can we wait as long as possible until I put that on?' So we waited until as close as we could get to the beginning of the show, and then I put it on. My [censored] went up into a vault."
After putting on the bottom half of that part of the outfit, WWE's seamstresses had to sew the top half to the bottom while MVP stood there getting ready to go out. Despite the stressful situation, the match went off without any major problems, and the conclusion saw MVP lit on fire (after another layer of gel was applied to him under the ring during the match).
MPV noted that he learned a lot from working with Kane, and he has a specific memory of getting a hug and congratulations from Vince McMahon and others when they arrived backstage after the match.
"I remember thinking, 'I'm going to be alright here,'" MVP said.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.