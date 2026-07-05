MVP Recalls Working Inferno Match With Kane At WWE Armageddon 2006

When MVP joined WWE's main roster in 2006, he was thrown straight into the fire – almost literally. At the conclusion of his first major feud, with Kane, MVP wrestled in an Inferno match which would conclude with the newcomer being lit on fire. MVP recalled the event on a recent episode of his podcast, "Marking Out."

"That was the only main event match that I was ever in, in the WWE," MPV said. "It was co-main [event] but because of the 'barbecue pit' around the ring, it was the opening match of the pay-per-view. But it was billed 'co-main' and I got paid 'co-main.'"

MVP recalled that the match took place as the finale of an ongoing rivalry with Kane, with MVP previously winning a steel cage match via escape. Because of the potential danger inherent with a fire-based stipulation, MVP had to attend a meeting with various figures including a stunt man, Michael P.S. Hayes, Kevin Dunn, and Vince and Stephanie McMahon.

Going into the match, MVP wasn't very excited, as he felt that previous Inferno matches had disappointed. However, his mentality changed when he learned that new advances meant that they could paint a layer of fire-resistant material onto a wrestler and set them on fire for a short time.