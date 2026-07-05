NXT's Kendal Grey Names WWE Main Roster Stars She Hopes To Wrestle

NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey has conquered the women's division in "NXT," and while she's enjoying her reign with the belt only a few days in, her ultimate goal is naturally the main roster. Just a few days shy of capturing the title, Grey sat down for an interview with the "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast," where she named all the main roster talent she hopes to lock up with someday.

"There's so many that I could say, honestly," she said. "A few of them that I can name right now would be like: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, I think she's literally awesome, I would love to have a match with her. Obviously, I would want to revisit Jacy Jayne from NXT. I would love to run that match back."

Despite her contentious history with Jacy Jayne, Grey praised the work that Fatal Influence is currently doing on the main roster, making it all the more exciting to revisit their feud.

"They [dominated] down here [in NXT], and obviously things have not changed," she exclaimed. "They are going crazy up there." Additionally, Grey also identified WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca as another she'd like to clash with in a singles match.

It remains to be seen if Grey will make the same impact on the main roster as she has in "NXT," but considering that she's got the backing of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle – who penned heartfelt praise for the champion after she paid homage to him at NXT Great American Bash – there's at least one legendary name backing her.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.