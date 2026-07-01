WWE HOFer Kurt Angle Comments On Kendal Grey Winning NXT Women's Title In Homage Gear

Kendal Grey has made a huge impact since joining the "WWE NXT" roster, starting with her shock victory in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge back at NXT Deadline in December when she was still EVOLVE Women's Champion. On Sunday, she finally captured the NXT Women's Championship from Lola Vice in the main event of the Great American Bash.

Grey, who has often been called the "Female Kurt Angle," due to her wrestling style and amateur background, channeled her inner-Angle at the premium live event with more than just her wicked suplexes. She wore gear inspired by the WWE Hall of Famer when she claimed the title, and Angle acknowledged the new champion on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Witnessing the rise of the next generation is nothing short of incredible!" Angle wrote. "I couldn't be prouder to see Kendal Grey rocking my gear and claiming her throne as the new NXT Woman's Champion! @kendalgreywwe relentless dedication embodies everything we represent in this industry."

Witnessing the rise of the next generation is nothing short of incredible! I couldn't be prouder to see Kendal Grey rocking my gear and claiming her throne as the new NXT Woman's Champion! 🏆@kendalgreywwe relentless dedication embodies everything we represent in this industry. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 30, 2026

Grey responded with a GIF of Angle. She said "of course" she had to rock his gear, as he's the "GOAT," which she represented with a goat emoji. Angle posted about Grey a second time, giving her a warning that a younger generation of Angle could be coming for her in the future.

"There's only one Kendal Grey, and I can't wait to see her conquer new heights," he said. "But...... just a heads up, in 8 years, you might want to watch your back, Kendal. There's another Angle eager to step into that ring, and she's got her eyes on you!"

"This means so much coming for you... I'll be waiting for her!" Grey responded.

There's only one Kendal Grey, and I can't wait to see her conquer new heights.

But...... just a heads up, in 8 years, you might want to watch your back, Kendal. There's another Angle eager to step into that ring, and she's got her eyes on you! @kendalgreywwe #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 30, 2026

Angle revealed in an interview with WrestleZone back in 2024 that his youngest daughter has been training in the ring.