WWE NXT's Kendal Grey Comments On Being Compared To Kurt Angle

Kendal Grey is one of "WWE NXT's" brightest prospects, and she recently addressed comparisons between her wrestling style and that of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Grey, like Angle, has an amateur wrestling background, which has led to comparisons with the WWE Hall of Famer from veterans such as Bully Ray. The former WWE Evolve Women's Champion discussed it during her recent appearance on "TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring," where she revealed that she hasn't met the Olympic gold medalist but would love to someday.

"I've definitely not spoken to Kurt Angle before. I would love to. I would love to pick his brain. I think he's super, super awesome. I'm a huge fan of Kurt Angle. I actually watch his documentary all the time whenever I need motivation or just to, like, I don't know, I watch it all the time. I think he's super cool, and I watch a lot of his stuff, obviously," she said.

Grey then listed the traits of Angle's character that she has looked up to and said she is honored to be mentioned in the same breath as him. However, she also wants to blaze her own trail and be the first Kendal Grey.

"You know, I do look up to him in a lot of ways. I think that he was really, really good in the ring. He was good at the promos. He was funny, he was entertaining. So I feel like all aspects of this job, he was so good at. So I look up to him in many ways, but, you know, I think it's super cool to be compared to him in a way, but I do feel like I'll never be Kurt Angle because Kurt Angle was himself. No one could be him. So I'm hoping that I can have similarities but also be the first Kendal Grey as well," added the "NXT" star.

Grey, who is in no hurry to move to the main roster, also cited her "NXT" boss, Shawn Michaels, and current stars Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as others she has looked up to.