Kendal Grey Explains Why She's In No Rush To Leave WWE NXT

After a successful run in "WWE EVOLVE," Kendal Grey recently moved up to "WWE NXT," the top brand in the company's development system. Given her impressive in-ring abilities, some pundits believe Grey should have bypassed "NXT" and propelled straight up to WWE's main roster instead.

According to Grey herself, her position on "NXT" is right where she belongs at this point in her WWE career. "As far as the main roster stuff, I think everything is timing," she told "The Mark Hoke Show." "I know that I have so much to grow and so much to learn here in NXT, so I feel like everything will happen when it's supposed to happen. I'm not in a rush to go anywhere. I have so much to learn. I literally just started two and a half years ago. The first day I walked in was about two and a half years ago, so I know I have so much to grow ... I'm excited, but I'm also very humble. I don't really let the noise get to my head too much."

Admittedly, Grey sometimes finds herself looking far ahead into the future. Overall, though, she said that she and the majority of the "NXT" women's locker room try to keep their minds within a present-day scope, especially so they can enjoy the highs of their respective careers.

For Grey, notable accomplishments include her reign as WWE Women's EVOLVE Champion and distinction as the 2025 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner. Unlike most championship runs, Grey's didn't end because she lost, but rather so she could ascend to "NXT" on a full-time basis.