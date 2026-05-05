Kendal Grey Explains Why She's In No Rush To Leave WWE NXT
After a successful run in "WWE EVOLVE," Kendal Grey recently moved up to "WWE NXT," the top brand in the company's development system. Given her impressive in-ring abilities, some pundits believe Grey should have bypassed "NXT" and propelled straight up to WWE's main roster instead.
According to Grey herself, her position on "NXT" is right where she belongs at this point in her WWE career. "As far as the main roster stuff, I think everything is timing," she told "The Mark Hoke Show." "I know that I have so much to grow and so much to learn here in NXT, so I feel like everything will happen when it's supposed to happen. I'm not in a rush to go anywhere. I have so much to learn. I literally just started two and a half years ago. The first day I walked in was about two and a half years ago, so I know I have so much to grow ... I'm excited, but I'm also very humble. I don't really let the noise get to my head too much."
Admittedly, Grey sometimes finds herself looking far ahead into the future. Overall, though, she said that she and the majority of the "NXT" women's locker room try to keep their minds within a present-day scope, especially so they can enjoy the highs of their respective careers.
For Grey, notable accomplishments include her reign as WWE Women's EVOLVE Champion and distinction as the 2025 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner. Unlike most championship runs, Grey's didn't end because she lost, but rather so she could ascend to "NXT" on a full-time basis.
Kendal Grey Wants To Make A Difference No Matter What WWE Brand She's On
Addressing her specific future goals, Grey clarified that no matter what brand she resided on — "NXT," "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown — her biggest one remained the same: she wants to make a true difference.
"That's the main thing I want to do. I want to impact other people's lives," she said. "I want to make a difference in the women's division. I want to bring it to a next level. I think that would probably be my main-main goal. I just want to change the division and change people's lives and get people watching and get people invested and make them feel something."
In terms of in-ring work, Grey hopes to bring a spotlight to her roots in amateur wrestling, which she excelled in during her time at Life University. "One of the main things that I have a goal for myself is to bring the women's division to a next level with the amateur wrestling style and bring a different technicality and intensity to it," she said.
Due to this amateur wrestling background, Grey often gets compared to Olympic gold medalist turned pro wrestling legend Kurt Angle. While never winning an Olympic-level gold medal herself, Grey made it clear that she embraces the comparisons to Angle. Moreover, she uses his story as motivation toward her own pro wrestling journey, which most recently led her to an NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Mark Hoke Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.