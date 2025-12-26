Kendal Grey Discusses WWE Influences

Thanks to a push from "WWE Raw" star Julius Creed, Kendal Grey has officially elevated her wrestling skills from amateur level to a professional one, with WWE as her new learning ground. Still, as she continues to hone her professional wrestling skills, Grey sometimes can't help but pull inspiration from her former world, which saw her emerge as a three-time NAIA champion for Life University.

When asked about her influences within WWE, Grey pointed to WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle as her foremost sources. For Grey, Michaels' in-ring selling has particularly mesmerized her, so much so that she, and many others, consider him the "top dog" in that department.

Regarding Angle, Grey noted that his similar journey from amateur wrestling to WWE has been a constant source of motivation for her. Moving forward, she now hopes to mirror his success in the company.

"I love him. I love his story," Grey told Denise Salcedo. "Every time I need motivation or just to get more motivated, I literally watch his documentary on Peacock, 'Angle.' I watch it all the time because I think his story is so inspiring and just having that same similarity of a background in amateur wrestling and then transferring it over here. Obviously, I don't have a gold medal in the Olympics, but I would like to hopefully be like a female Kurt Angle. There's not many females here in WWE that come from an amateur wrestling background, so I do look up to Kurt Angle a lot. "